Jane Palmer and Friends, Artists Open House, Brighton Festival

I’m delighted that I’ll be exhibiting my watercolour paintings at Jane Palmer and Friends Artists Open House during this year’s Brighton Festival, England’s largest arts festival.

The venue is number 11 on the Fiveways Artists Trail, the first and most longstanding of all the many Artists Open Houses trails that now criss-cross to and from every corner of Brighton.

The exhibiting artists include myself and (with links to instagram accounts):

Nigel Hunter – sculpture

Stef Hunter – ceramics

Jane Palmer – paintings and drawings

Tan Kingston – oil paintings

Gabrielle Lord – mixed media

The house will be open every weekend in May from 11am – 5pm:

4th and 5th

11th and 12th

18th and 19th

25th and 26th

I’ll be there, and painting in person all day on Saturday 4th and 11th, and will also be there in person from 2pm – 5pm on Sunday 26th May.

Here’s a quick snapshot of some of the paintings that I’ll have at the exhibition:

Waterlogged A break in the rain, Southbank, London Brighton Pier, plein air Take me to the river – selected for the British Art Prize Country Lane Nr Rodmell, East Sussex Stanmer Park, Brighton St Charles Bridge, Prague Sunlit Interior

I do hope that if anyone’s visiting the Fiveways trail they’re able to stop by and have a look, and fingers crossed I might event have the chance to say hello to you in person!

