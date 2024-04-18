Jane Palmer and Friends, Artists Open House, Brighton Festival

I’m delighted that I’ll be exhibiting my watercolour paintings at Jane Palmer and Friends Artists Open House during this year’s Brighton Festival, England’s largest arts festival.
The venue is number 11 on the Fiveways Artists Trail, the first and most longstanding of all the many Artists Open Houses trails that now criss-cross to and from every corner of Brighton.
The exhibiting artists include myself and (with links to instagram accounts):
Nigel Hunter – sculpture
Stef Hunter – ceramics
Jane Palmer – paintings and drawings
Tan Kingston – oil paintings
Gabrielle Lord – mixed media
The house will be open every weekend in May from 11am – 5pm:
4th and 5th
11th and 12th
18th and 19th
25th and 26th
I’ll be there, and painting in person all day on Saturday 4th and 11th, and will also be there in person from 2pm – 5pm on Sunday 26th May.
Here’s a quick snapshot of some of the paintings that I’ll have at the exhibition:
I do hope that if anyone’s visiting the Fiveways trail they’re able to stop by and have a look, and fingers crossed I might event have the chance to say hello to you in person!