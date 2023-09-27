Danny House Exhibition 2023

I’m delighted to report that the Danny House exhibition was a great success! It was a busy weekend, with lots of visitors and, I’m pleased to share, quite a few sales too!

Here’s how my display looked once I’d finished setting up:

My Danny House display

Because of the ‘tree’ theme, and the range of works I had available, I was only able to display my largest works and my smallest works, though lots of other works and sizes were available were in the browser.

The exhibition opened on Saturday morning and the Private View took place later on in the evening and attracted quite a crowd.

Such a wonderful venue!

(Note the lack of anyone paying any attention to my works!)

While some of my larger works attracted many compliments, especially ‘Take me to the River’ and ‘Country Lane near Rodmell, East Sussex’…

Take me to the river Country Lane Nr Rodmell, East Sussex

…it was definitely the smaller and more modestly priced works that had the greatest appeal to buyers!

I sold six in total, four framed ones that were on display and two from the browser. Here are five of those that sold (I can’t find a picture of the sixth one!)

Forest Light (III) Forest Light (II) Forest Light (I) Take me to the river Brighton skaters

What I especially enjoy about these occasions is the opportunity to meet people and talk to them (or in some instances just eavesdrop on conversations!) about my work.

A particular standout on this occasion was a lady who bought three of my ‘forest light’ paintings! It was her 60th birthday this year, which she shared with two of her closest friends. They all love the outdoors and she bought one for herself and one for each of her friends to celebrate their sixtieth year and their enduring friendships, which I though was such a lovely idea.

I also spent the day at Danny House on Sunday where, as usual on these occasions, I decided to pass my time by doing some painting. I did two paintings and I’m sorry to say that they were both pretty poor!

I was pleased to be painting, but I was disappointed with my efforts. I’m happy to take this one on the chin though! I learn’t quite a few things along the way, and I still think it’s nice for people to be able to see someone splashing a bit of paint about at these events!

Another most enjoyable aspect of this exhibition was spending time in the company of other artists! Everyone was lovely and it was great that everyone was happy to share their advice and experiences, both good and bad!

The set up on Friday, private view on Saturday, all day painting on Sunday followed by taking the exhibition down on Sunday evening did take it’s toll on me though! I was shattered come Monday morning, which is never a great way to start the week off!

A few days on and I’m just about caught up on my sleep and am enjoying the fact that I don’t have any other exhibition commitments in the diary. What I am really looking forward to now is a return to painting, which I feel has had to take a back seat in the past few weeks!

