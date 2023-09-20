New exhibition: A quiet wisdom

It’s proving to be all go go go at the moment! I had to collect my works from the recent Atelier Open Exhibition, take delivery of the painting that was recently exhibited in the TALP Open exhibition as part of the Patchings Festival – which was really handy as I was able to use all of the packaging to ship a commission that I’ve just completed as a wedding anniversary present – and, to top it all, I’m desperately trying to get everything ready for another exhibition that opens this weekend!

The exhibition is titled ‘A quiet wisdom’ and will feature the work of 12 Sussex artists and their explorations and interpretations of trees!

The exhibition is part of the Hurst Festival – an annual arts festival in and around Hurstpierpoint in Sussex.

I’m really looking forward to seeing the range of work that will be on display but am struggling to get everything framed and ready in time.

As well as some larger paintings that I’ve shared on here before, I’ve done a lot of smaller works specifically for this exhibition that I’ll be showing for the first time. These four are all about A5 in size, and with a mount pop effortlessly into an A4 sized frame:

I’m hoping that some people might find these a perfect way to bring the outdoors indoors!

The exhibition will take place in the Great Hall at Danny House, Hurstpierpoint, BN6 9BB. Open Saturday and Sunday from 10am.

There’ll be a private view on Saturday from 5-7pm (if anyone asks, tell them I invited you!)

I’ll also be there all day on Sunday so do pop by and say hello if you’re passing. Fingers crossed I might even get some painting done, the grounds are beautiful!

Like this: Like Loading...