Sussex Watercolour Society exhibition 2023

Well it’s been quite the week!

Here’s a picture of me taken at the end of the Private View last Friday night. We’d all set the exhibition up on Friday morning in readiness for opening to the public at 2pm.

I was pleased that my hanging scheme came together just as I’d planned, it really did save so much time on the day.

Considering I still have a painting in Bologna, another still at the TALP exhibition at the Patchings Art Festival and two still on show at the Atelier Open exhibition in Brighton, I was quite pleased with how my space came toegether.

All dressed up for the Private View

With the Private View out of the way, I returned on Sunday with everything I needed to spend the day painting throughout the final day of the exhibition.

Just don’t call it a demonstration!

I decided to paint for a number of reasons. Primarily because I’m a terrible fidget and, if I wasn’t painting, who knows what trouble I might get up to.

I also thought it would be good practice, not just the painting, but the painting in public, with an audience, answering questions and, hopefully, coping with it all to produce a painting!

I’ve been growing in this area for some time as I’ve spent more and more time painting plein air. I’ve also painted whenever possible at other shows that I’ve been involved in (see the primary point!)

So hot I even had to dispense of my flip-flops!

What was different this time, which I hadn’t really appreciated, was the challenge of painting not just in public, but in front of an audience of supremely talented watercolour artists! Add to this a stifling hot day and it made for a much more pressured situation than I’d anticipated.

I think this was all compounded by the choice of subject too. I’d done a little play around in the morning to help me loosen up, but I was also partly putting off starting ‘the main event’!

Here’ s the reference photo that I’d committed myself to paint. The view is in Lewes, from the bridge over the high street and the building in the background, with the triangular roof, the Linklater Pavilion, which was the venue of the exhibition – so it all seemed to make perfect sense!

Unfortunately, perfect sense alone doesn’t make a perfect painting, or even an easy one, and this one seemed somehow fraught with potential pitfalls (not least the water!)

The view from Lewes High Street towards the Linklater Pavilion

Here’s how I’d got on after about and hour and a half of painting, not including lots of conversations with other members of the public, other artists, oh, and selling one of my paintings too!

99% done!

I had to stop painting at this point, partly because the exhibition was closing, but also because I’d pretty much finished the painting, aside for the addition of the boat’s masts and some rigging. I couldn’t do these justice when the paper was still so wet and buckled. I needed to wait for the painting to dry out completely and to flatten out.

Here’s the finished painting:

The finished painting: Low tide on the river Ouse at Lewes.

Considering the circumstances under which this was painted, I was pretty pleased with how this one turned out!

