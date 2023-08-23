Sussex Watercolour Society exhibition preparations

Sussex Watercolour Society exhibition

I’ve been having a bit of a panic recently because I have an exhibition opening next Friday – which is great – but I’m going camping tomorrow for 6 days… and until today, I’d done almost nothing to prepare!

The exhibition is work by members of the Sussex Watercolour Society. I’ll be showing work alongside 21 other watercolour artists and, what I loved about this exhibition last year, was the amazing range of approaches and the outstanding quality of everyone’s work! I really do recommend having a look at the Sussex Watercolour Society Instagram account to get a flavour of some of the styles and approaches.

Each artist has exactly the same space to work with, an 8ft by 4ft board and we only have a couple of hours to get everything set up before it opens to the public at 2pm, so it really helps to have a plan!



What you can see in the images below is a panic induced effort to get my act together!

I taped out 8ft x 4ft on the floor and had a play around with different arrangements of frames and paintings.

My 8ft x 4 ft exhibition space

I think I’m just about sorted now (famous last words) and am hugely relieved that the show (or at least my bit of it) should now go on.

My final arrangement

Beginning to play around with some image options



Here are all of the details for the exhibition and it would be wonderful if anyone was able to visit (and if you do, please do say hello!)

Venue

The Linklater Pavilion, Railway Lane, Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2FG

(Venue number 143 on the @artwavefestival trail)

Opening times

Friday 1st September 2pm – 5pm

Saturday 2nd 10am – 5pm

Sunday 3rd 10am – 5pm

Private view, Friday 1st, 6-8pm

In other interesting news!

I was contacted some time ago about the possibility of undertaking a commission on behalf of someone that had stumbled across my work and liked what they saw.

As is often the case with this kind of approach, communications have ebbed and flowed a little, but were recently revitalised! The brief is taking shape around a painting of the Parthenon in Rome. Here are a couple of preparatory A5 sketches to get the ball rolling:

The Parthenon, Rome – preparatory study 1

The Parthenon, Rome – preparatory study 2

