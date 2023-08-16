A wholly restorative camping trip!

I’m still clinging on to the rest, relaxation and recuperation that last weeks’ camping trip delivered!
I love my camping – as many will know – but this trip surpassed my expectations – partly because we booked it so late and I was assuming the campsite would be overflowing!
Here’s the view we had from our tent!
For most our time, we had this forest area to ourselves – and when it did fill up on Friday night (with what the campsite owners described as ‘weekend warriors’) it suddenly felt like Picadilly Circus!
I didn’t manage to get as much sketching done as I would have liked, but here’re are a few little ditties that I did during our stay:
And a closer up version of this A5 study, (which was my pick of the bunch!)
I’m due on another little camping sojourn next week so am keeping my fingers crossed for a similarly restorative experience then too! (Though at the moment, I’m struggling to find a site that can accommodate us!)