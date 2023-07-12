Does anyone have a Tardis I can borrow?

So here’s a conundrum!

Tomorrow night I have two private views to get to that have my paintings in them, AND attend a performance of Aladdin that my daughter features in! I’ve been wracking my brain about this, and, without the Tardis, there’s no way I can fit them all in!

This painting will be on display at Patchings Arts Centre as part of the TALP Open 2023 exhibition:

And these two will be on display at Atelier Beside the Sea as part of their Open 2023 exhibition:

Take me to the river Country Lane Nr Rodmell, East Sussex My two paintings for the Atelier Beside the Sea Open Exhibition

It’s been yet another odd week for watercolour painting, in so much that there’s been precious little time for it!

…and I’m afraid I don’t have any images of my daughter’s production of Aladdin!

With all my efforts spent on getting the two paintings ready for the Atelier Beside the Sea Open, I’ve once again had precious little time for painting! Instead – (but by no means as satisfying, I shared a little reel on Instagram to celebrate the delivery:

And here’s another one to show how one of my recent woodland sketches looks with a mount on it:

I know I’ve been promising this for some weeks now, but I’m really hopeful that I’ll soon be able to turn my attention back to painting, instead o my focus being on lots of things that are related to it, but don’t really include getting my brushes dirty!

