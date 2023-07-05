More woodland watercolours!

Afraid that life is particularly frantic at the moment and leaving precious little time for what I’d call ‘proper painting’

In the meantime, I am trying to keep the mind and hand engaged with some sketching. Here’s the latest three woodland sketches that I’ve done. The first two are views from my local park, while the third is one from one of my recent camping trips when we stayed in a forest.

These are painted in my A4 sketchbook and I’ve masked each one off to about A5 in size. I’ll probably share them again once the tapes been removed and a mount placed over them but that’ll have to wait for another day!

If you’re wondering whether there’s a reason behind my forestry madness, perhaps I might offer a brief explanation!

At the beginning of the year, I was invited to participate in a group exhibition that would have a loose theme of ‘trees’. Ever since accepting the kind invitation to participate, I’ve had at the back of my mind that at some point later in the year, I need to be able to pull together a collection of paintings that feature trees!

The exhibition isn’t until September, so I do still have some time, but the way things are going, I’m still going to need to pull my finger out! I’ll reveal more about the exhibition in the near future (and hopefully when I’m feeling a little more confident with what I have to offer!)

I do like working on these smaller studies though and, quite often they come out surprisingly well. I’d still like to be working on some larger paintings, but until time allows, these smaller studies will have to suffice.

Like this: Like Loading...