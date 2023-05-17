Country Lane Watercolour Painting

Some of you may remember the view of a country lane that I posted a few week’s ago following my last camping trip:

I was quite pleased with this painting, but still felt a little disappointed with a few aspects of it. I did have it mind, and still do, to try this view again.

Instead, I found another view taken on the same walk, about half a mile further long the road:

I was particularly pleased with the tree covered hillside in the distance, and I think that the variation of light and colour across the tarmac of the road is effective.

As much as I liked the first painting, I think that this one is more successful overall, but would be interested to hear what others think.

Like this: Like Loading...