TALP Open 2023 – My latest exhibition selection success!

Delighted to share the news that this painting, ‘Frosted fields, Clayton, East Sussex’ has been selected for exhibition in The Artist category of the annual The Artist and Leisure Painter (TALP) Open Exhibition. It will be exhibited at the Patchings Arts Centre in Nottinghamshire from 13th July – 13th August as part of the Patchings Arts Festival.

For a number of years now, I’ve seen mention of The Artist and Leisure Painter exhibition at Patchings so I made a special effort this year to keep an eye out for information about it. I’m sure that a lot of people will already be familiar with the two publications, The Artist and Leisure Painter magazines that are published by PaintersOnline.

Depending on your level, you can select whether to submit your works for the artist category or for the leisure painter category. I decided to opt for the artist category and submitted the maximum number of paintings allowed, which I think was six.

Submissions are not limited by medium for these exhibitions and, as long as the work is two-dimensional, can include drawings, paintings, printmaking and digital artworks, which makes the competition all the more challenging!

There are 70 works selected for exhibition for each category by a judging panel that is comprised of renowned artists, David Curtis, Haidee-Jo Summers and Liz Wood and editors of The Artist and Leisure Painter, Sally Bulgin and Ingrid Lyon.

Naturally, I’m over the moon to have had a piece selected for this exhibition. I already know of some other well-established artists that have had work selected (some of which also feature regularly in the RI watercolour exhibition too) so I know that I’m keeping good company!

After many years of submitting my paintings to various different exhibitions to little or no avail, it feels great to be getting a little bit of selection success! I also hope that my experiences might also be of some encouragement to others too, to keep on painting, learning, improving and persevering with the submissions too… you just never really know!

I still have to get this work framed and sort out a courier, but all of this can wait for a bit while I just enjoy the moment!

Palmeira Yard, Hove

Perhaps surprisingly, this distinctly French view in this painting is just a few streets away from me in Hove!

The building was designed in 1893 in the French Second Empire Style by local architect Thomas Lainson.

It was originally the main regional storage facility for the Brighton & Hove Cooperative Supply Association and had built-in stables and was decorated with terracotta.

It’s now 75 Holland Road (aka Palmeira Yard) and has been converted into ‘loft style’ apartments – so still a storage facility of sorts! It’s a stunning building and certainly worthy of its Grade II listing for its architectural significance. It’s a shame that the only views that you can get of it are from quite a narrow angle looking either up or down the street, but I love how, at the end of the day, the buildings opposite cast their shadows across the facade.

Like this: Like Loading...