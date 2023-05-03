Some distinctly watery watercolour paintings!

It’s only as I come to write this that I realised the distinctly watery connection between two of my latest paintings!

First up is a scene that I captured following our recent camping trip over Easter. We’d had some pretty heavy rain overnight and during much of the morning but, later in the afternoon, the skies cleared and the sun came out.

I’d taken my camera for a walk as the sun was going down, and this view really caught my eyes… and my ears! It was totally silent, and still – and I this is what I was trying to capture in this scene:

After the rain

As well as the ‘sound of silence’ I was also taken by the challenge of trying to capture that ‘after the rain’ feel of puddles in the tractor ruts in the field and of the damp reflective earth in the foreground.

I’m happy to admit that I was really pleased with how this one turned out. It’s not exactly the prettiest of scenes, but I really like what it evokes in terms of feeling and mood.

Next up is something even wetter! I’d seen a photograph of a river scene that a friend had posted and I’d saved it because it was very much ‘my type of scene’ – with the exception of a vast expanse of water.

While water has featured in a lot of my paintings, it’s rarely been the most dominant element so I’d sat on this view for a long time.

Suddenly, the time felt right to give it a go. This is a half sheet painting, so quite large, and I was mindful that I wanted to try to paint this in a loose and bold manner (ie not get too caught up in all of the details!).

As yet, untitled!

I don’t mind confessing that I gave myself a headache trying to paint this! The many subtle changes of colour and light in the water pretty much drove me to distraction.

What I was pleased about is that most of the whites that you can see are from the paper. Only at the very end did I feel the need to apply a few dabs and splashes of pretty much neat titanium white to help make it read a little better.

Even when I’d finished this, I was still uncertain about whether I’d captured ‘water’ or a complex series of shadows across a road or lane!

Fortunately, others that have seen this have recognised it’s watery qualities straight away, which is both a huge relief and tremendously gratifying too!

It’s really nice to be able to post two paintings that, in their own distinctly different but similarly watery ways, I’m really pleased with!

