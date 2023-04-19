Camping inspired watercolour painting

Just a brief one from me this week as I’m feeling quite overwhelmed with the sheer volume of ‘stuff’ that’s going on – most, if not all of which has nothing to do with my creative endeavours!

Cutting straight to the watercolour chase then, here’s a painting that I’ve done based on a reference photo that I took during our recent camping trip. The view is along Streat Lane, in East Sussex that leads to the campsite that we stayed at.

Streat Lane, East Sussex.

I was pretty pleased with how this turned out, though also slightly frustrated as it was very nearly a lot better too!

There was a delightful lattice work of shadows across this lane from the light piercing the hedge on the right hand side. Sadly, I lost all of this detail when trying to rescue the shadow wash that I’d applied, which was far too dark. In an effort to lighten it, I sprayed with water, but this then diffused the wash across my filigree shadow work!

There was no need to tell you this, as I doubt you’d be any the wiser, but as I consider this blog to be a safe space (relatively speaking) where I can be honest about my ups and downs!

Foreground shadows aside, I was pleased with much of this. For the telegraph pole on the left, which was one of the final additions, I used masking tape to mask off either side of the telegraph pole. I felt it was important to keep the edges of this crisp and straight and not to try to rely on doing this entirely freehand, particularly as I wanted to to have it lighter on one side than the other.

I’d not done this before but was pleased with how it turned out. I might revisit this view again, but next time try to retain the filigree foreground shadow which I think would really help to lift this.

Like this: Like Loading...