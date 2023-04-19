Camping inspired watercolour painting

Just a brief one from me this week as I’m feeling quite overwhelmed with the sheer volume of ‘stuff’ that’s going on – most, if not all of which has nothing to do with my creative endeavours!

Cutting straight to the watercolour chase then, here’s a painting that I’ve done based on a reference photo that I took during our recent camping trip. The view is along Streat Lane, in East Sussex that leads to the campsite that we stayed at.

Streat Lane, East Sussex.

I was pretty pleased with how this turned out, though also slightly frustrated as it was very nearly a lot better too!

There was a delightful lattice work of shadows across this lane from the light piercing the hedge on the right hand side. Sadly, I lost all of this detail when trying to rescue the shadow wash that I’d applied, which was far too dark. In an effort to lighten it, I sprayed with water, but this then diffused the wash across my filigree shadow work!

There was no need to tell you this, as I doubt you’d be any the wiser, but as I consider this blog to be a safe space (relatively speaking) where I can be honest about my ups and downs!

Foreground shadows aside, I was pleased with much of this. For the telegraph pole on the left, which was one of the final additions, I used masking tape to mask off either side of the telegraph pole. I felt it was important to keep the edges of this crisp and straight and not to try to rely on doing this entirely freehand, particularly as I wanted to to have it lighter on one side than the other.

I’d not done this before but was pleased with how it turned out. I might revisit this view again, but next time try to retain the filigree foreground shadow which I think would really help to lift this.

Follow John Haywood Watercolours on WordPress.com

Thoughts on Camping inspired watercolour painting

I'd love to hear any thoughts you have about this

Follow John Haywood Watercolours on WordPress.com

Recent posts

Shopping Cart

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

OK
%d bloggers like this: