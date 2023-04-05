An amazing week at the Royal Institute for Painters in Watercolour exhibition at the Mall Galleries

It’s been the most wonderful week since my last post when I was travelling to London to attend the Private View of the Royal Institute for Painters in Watercolour exhibition at the Mall Galleries. Sadly – though this is probably a blessing for most! – I don’t have the time to write the most detailed account of my experience, but I hope that few pictures will speak volumes!

First up, here I am next to my painting at the Mall Galleries:

My painting was on a display wall in the main gallery space that featured a lot of smaller works. This really threw me when I arrived as I’d expected my painting to be in one of the adjacent gallery spaces, so it took me about twenty minutes before I stumbled across my little offering. I felt honoured to be in this space (though I don’t think this was any reflection on my painting, just what worked well in the hang!) and that work by so many RI members surrounded my painting.

Once I’d found my painting (I had started to doubt that it was there and that it had all been a terrible mistake!) I was able to relax a little and have a look around. This was a little bit harder to do than you might have imagined as it was a bustling occasion, and in many cases, it was hard to get a good view of some of the paintings. My attention also kept being distracted by spotting familiar faces of artists that I’ve long admired but never had the opportunity to meet.

By this point, I had no shame and brazenly approached all those artists to say hello and pass on how much I admired their work:

As well as Florence Yuqing, Lea Nixon, Alex HillKurtz and Paul Talbot Greaves, I also thoroughly enjoyed meeting and speaking to Matthew Eastmond and David Parfitt amongst many others! It was a delightfully social occasion and, on the basis that I may never be in the same situation again, I was keen to make the most it!

The icing on the cake

As if the thrill of being selected and attending the private view wasn’t enough, things got even better when I learnt that my painting had also sold too! I was quite speechless when I found out, and felt compelled to capture this very special red dot moment!

Back to the sketchbook

After all the excitement of the week, I was itching to get back to some painting again. I had a few pieces of paper taped up and ready to go, but wasn’t quite sure what to do with them! Instead, I decided to take to my sketchbook:

I really enjoyed painting these little A5 sketches and think there’s a nice carefree directness to them. I especially like the trees in the park and the sparkling river sketch.

All in all it’s been a wonderful week – and I can’t deny that it’s all whetted my appetite for more!

