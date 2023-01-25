Watercolour painting of Llangynidr Bridge in the Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales, by artist John Haywood

Watercolour painting of Llangynidr Bridge in the Brecon Beacons National Park

Just a brief one this week which I hope will suit everyone! Here’s a recent painting of Llangynidr Bridge in the Brecon Beacons. The reference image came courtesy of a friend quite a few years ago, but it was only the other day that I felt inclined to have a go at it! I liked the strong shadow of the wall and how the composition leads you into the scene along the wall and then back across the bridge.

Watercolour painting of Llangynidr Bridge in the Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales, by artist John Haywood
Llangynidr Bridge

I was quite pleased with how this came together and how the final painting turned out. I managed to resist the temptation to get caught up in too many details and feel that it’s all the better for this. If fact, if I were to do it again, I think I’d try to dispose of quite a few more too! Having sat on this image for quite a few years now, I think I’ll be returning to it again sooner rather than later.

Thoughts on Watercolour painting of Llangynidr Bridge in the Brecon Beacons National Park

