Watercolour painting of Llangynidr Bridge in the Brecon Beacons National Park

Just a brief one this week which I hope will suit everyone! Here’s a recent painting of Llangynidr Bridge in the Brecon Beacons. The reference image came courtesy of a friend quite a few years ago, but it was only the other day that I felt inclined to have a go at it! I liked the strong shadow of the wall and how the composition leads you into the scene along the wall and then back across the bridge.

Llangynidr Bridge

I was quite pleased with how this came together and how the final painting turned out. I managed to resist the temptation to get caught up in too many details and feel that it’s all the better for this. If fact, if I were to do it again, I think I’d try to dispose of quite a few more too! Having sat on this image for quite a few years now, I think I’ll be returning to it again sooner rather than later.

