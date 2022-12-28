I sincerely hope that everyone’s had a wonderful Christmas, hopefully, surrounded by your nearest and dearest, and had the opportunity for a little bit of well-deserved rest and relaxation.

My unintended retreat from social media continues apace, including, I’m afraid, from my beloved blog too! I had hoped to do a review of the year in which I’d pick out a few highlights, pass swiftly over some of the low lights and finish the year with a rousing celebration and call to brushes for an even better 2023!

As things have turned out, however, I’d not had much enthusiasm for trawling back over the year, which despite it being a ‘post covid’ year, has nevertheless felt like yet another tough one to get through, albeit perhaps for different reasons than during the covid years!

I would still like to reflect on the past year, as there have been a number of distinct highlights that I think, for my own morale, would be worth reminding myself of. Perhaps this could be my first new resolution for 2023, to write a review of 2022! What I can acknowledge, with a familiar degree of relief, is that with this post I’ve managed yet another year of weekly blog posts, which brings my total to seven years of weekly posting!

Such has been my end-of-year malaise, however, I’ve left myself with precious little time at all to pull together this final post of the year! I didn’t even leave myself enough daylight to photograph my little collection of new painting accessories that Santa brought me this year! (Shall have to add this to my new year’s resolutions post!)

In a desperate effort to at least have something to show for this final post of 2022, I did manage to pull myself together sufficiently to splash some paint on some paper:

Bye bye 2022

Considering how lacklustre I’ve been feeling about my painting, I enjoyed painting this and was refreshingly surprised by how well it turned out. It was nice to paint loose and relaxed and not overwork anything, and it didn’t feel like too bad a painting to be ending the year on. I could be mistaken but, after painting this, I think I might actually have felt some green shoots of enthusiasm breaking through!

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those of you that have supported me during the past year. This can take many forms, from buying my paintings (which is always amazing!), to reading this blog and giving me the odd like or leaving a comment every now and then. I really value and appreciate every engagement and I’ll be quite honest, sometimes the comments I’ve received are what have helped me to keep on painting and posting – thank you all so much!

I hope that you all have a wonderful end to 2022 and that you can find a moment to celebrate all the good things that happened during the year, and that you can look forward with excitement and anticipation for what 2023 might bring. For my part, I look forward (sort of!) to starting my weekly blog posts all over again in 2023, but in the meantime, I wish you all the best for the year’s end – and thank you again.

