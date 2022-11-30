Latest Cityscape paintings with my new michael harding watercolours

After my first effort last week, here are another couple of quarter-sheet paintings that I’ve done mainly using my new Michael Harding watercolours:

First off the easel

Second off the easel

It’s not so much that these two paintings have left me speechless, but I don’t really have that much to say about either of these! I’m still really enjoying using the new paints, even if I’d struggle to pinpoint any major differences between these and my usual Winsor and Newton paints.

Based on this statement, it’s probably more accurate to say that while I don’t have that much to say about these two paintings, I am really enjoying my painting at the moment – regardless of the brand of paints that I’m using!

After quite a busy year when I feel I’ve often been painting ‘towards’ something, an exhibition, a competition entry or a workshop of some kind, it feels good just to be painting for the sake of painting and because I enjoy it so much; long may it continue!

