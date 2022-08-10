Too hot to paint in Watercolour, too hot to even write about painting in watercolour!

I’m finding it far too hot for watercolour painting, and even too hot to sit here and write about watercolour painting! I’ll try to keep this as light and breezy as possible in the hope it helps to cool things down a bit!

Brighton Painting Group August meet up

This Saturday will see the next meeting of the Brighton Painting Group. The location will be Palmeira Square in Hove. It’s a location that we’ve used before, the last time back in February.

It was a bright sunny day on that occasion, but with a chill in the air, it was only February after all!

I was looking back over some of the reference photos that I had of the square from past visits and I came across one that struck a chord with me so thought I’d have a go at it.

Palmeira Square, February

Following some of the lessons learned from last week’s painting (that patience can sometimes be a virtue!) I tried to paint this in distinct phases, rather than trying to bundle my way through it as quickly as possible!

I’m pleased to say that overall, this more measured approach seems to have paid off again. As much as I like completing a painting in one sitting, I think I’ve probably ruined more paintings through my impatience than I have through taking my time!

I was particularly pleased with the background shrubs and foliage catching the light in this painting.

As much as I enjoyed painting it, I’m not sure how useful it will have come as a preparation for this Saturday! The forecast is that the temperatures are going to continue to rise into the weekend. The trees are now covered in foliage, and the grass is looked scorched so this same scene will be markedly different than back in February.

I think my choice of view will be once again governed by where I can find the deepest, coolest spot of shade to paint from!

But please don’t let this put you off if you’re minded to join, I’m sure it will be a great experience whatever the weather!

We’ll be meeting at 10 am and painting until 2 pm before sharing our efforts. If you’d like to find out more check out the details on the Brighton Painting Group Instagram account. If you do come along, please say hello, I’ll be the one lurking in the shade!

Like this: Like Loading...