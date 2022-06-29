It’s been a tough week at the watercolour easel

It’s been one of those weeks at the easel where everything I’ve painted has felt like quite a struggle!

This is half-sheet of a Parisien street scene is probably the best of my efforts. Even though it has some okay touches to it, it was still excessively heavy going!

A Paris Street scene watercolour painting

In fact, this week was the first time in a long time that I’ve just given up on a painting. I suppose it’s a mark of how far I’ve come that this is something I rarely do now. I usually stick with a painting and am confident enough about my abilities to get at least get something rewarding from it!

On this occasion, however, I just couldn’t face it! Do you ever have weeks or periods of time like that!?

I’m no stranger to these ‘difficult’ periods so it’s not something I’m going to get too worked up about. I think it’s all part of the creative process and creative development. I think you need to have the lows to really appreciate the highs!

Often, in these circumstances, painting something different, or focussing on smaller sketchbook studies, or finding a new subject that I just can’t wait to get stuck into helps to shake things up a bit.

I’m not sure which of these scenarios will help me out of this current hole, but hopefully one of them will come up trumps for me and I’ll be experiencing the highs again soon!

Like this: Like Loading...