Glass half empty watercolour paintings

I seem to be experiencing a period of glass half emptiness when it comes to my paintings! By nature, I think I’m usually ‘glass half full’, but not at the moment!

This somewhat downbeat demeanour is accompanied by a distinct lack of interest in writing about my painting too… because this means looking at them and thinking about them… which I really don’t want to do!

Here are some of the paintings that have led to this slight malaise, so you can judge for yourself, followed by a few summary notes on each one:

Rainy days – some okay bits. Looks wet. overworked. Disappointed with the taxi.

Barcelona taxi – quite like the central building and the right hand side of the painting. Another disappointing taxi and, overall, it doesn’t do much to excite me. I did think about just throwing caution to the wind and adding some figures for interest in the foreground, but I opted to just move on instead.

A monochrome Brighton – I had a vision in my mind’s eye about how this might look. This painting bear’s no resemblance to that vision! I think this does have some merit, and there’s some life and movement to it, but annoyed about the long line of heads that break at all the same height right across the painting!

Out of Africa – This view is based on a scene in a short film that I saw recently. I really liked this at first, but my feelings towards it soon waned! I don’t think that its particularly poor, maybe more of a case that it’s bit thin subject wise.

Barcelona square – this was done pretty quickly on a quarter sheet, again using mainly large brushes until I got onto the figures.

Glass half full watercolour paintings

This isn’t to say that there’s no room for any hope at the moment. Amidst this smattering of paintings, there are also a few that I’m moderately pleased with:

The Paris House (le pub) in Hove

This painting is of the Paris House pub in Hove. It’s tiny inside, which makes it all the more surprising that it’s a wonderful live music venue. The pub’s motto is:

“Full of character; full of characters.” The Paris House, Le Pub

And it really does live up to this! I can highly recommend it should you ever be in the vicinity. Aside from its wonderfulness as a pub, it’s also the most amazing building. This is close to where I live so I often walk past it and have often stopped to take pictures of it, so it was about time that I tried to paint it!

I was quite pleased with a lot of this, though I feel disappointed that I also overworked some areas and, in doing so, completely ruined some elements – most noticeably to my eye being the perspective on the dome on top of the building. It’s a half imperial sheet painting and it felt good to be painting with my largest brushes for much of it.

Barcelona

I’d been scanning the photos from our most recent trip to Barcelona and spotted one that I felt I might be able to make something of. Sadly, as I took the photo on my camera, rather than on my phone, I don’t have a record of the exact location… but if anyone thinks that they recognise it, please do let me know!

A table in the sun, Barcelona

This was another half sheet, again painted relatively quickly and freely with my larger brushes.

As with a few of these paintings shown here, I’m disappointed that even after my workshop with Alvaro Castagnet, I’m still allowing myself to paint too darkly too quickly. It would appear that some habits are particularly difficult to break!

That aside, I think there’s something to feel more optimistic about in this effort than in many of these paintings!