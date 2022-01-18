WELCOME TO JOHN HAYWOOD WATERCOLOURS
I’m John Haywood, a watercolour artist inspired by light, atmosphere and a sense of place. Through landscapes, cityscapes and interiors, I aim to capture not just how a scene looks, but how it feels.
Here you can explore my original watercolour paintings in the galleries and read my blog, Brushes with Watercolour, where I share the stories behind the paintings and my ongoing watercolour journey.
I’m glad you’re here — I hope you find a painting that speaks to you.
“We’ve spent many a happy day at our beach hut in Rottingdean and when I saw John’s painting capturing the scene on art_at_zerbs instagram I had to have it! I love the long shadows and the detail of the bike against the lifebelt, the reds against the grey. Concrete has never been rendered so atmospheric and alluring!
Tracking down John via his website was easy, he quickly responded to emails, offered me a choice of mounted/framed and a couple of days later he delivered it to my door.
I’m absolutely delighted with the painting – a little bit of joy to lift these difficult lockdown days.”
Hilary L, Brighton, UK
“This is not so much a review as a declaration of my admiration for John’s work.
Those who see his paintings do not need to be reassured by me (or anyone else) that they are good. Twitter has enabled me to find artists which I would probably never come across; John is such an artist and I feel so glad I have ‘found him’. I find his work exceptional. The atmosphere and movement of his cityscapes, the tranquillity and light of the landscapes and the attention to detail and drawing skills of his interiors – so much to admire.
Having recently purchased a small painting from him, he went out of his way to arrange delivery and make sure I was satisfied with the work before he sent it.”