I’m John Haywood, a watercolour artist inspired by light, atmosphere and a sense of place. Through landscapes, cityscapes and interiors, I aim to capture not just how a scene looks, but how it feels.

Here you can explore my original watercolour paintings in the galleries and read my blog, Brushes with Watercolour, where I share the stories behind the paintings and my ongoing watercolour journey.

I’m glad you’re here — I hope you find a painting that speaks to you.

Explore the galleries | Read the blog